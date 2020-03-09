'Nero' Trends After Trump Shares Ominous Meme Of Himself Fiddling Amid Chaos

US president Donald Trump shared a meme on Sunday with an image of himself playing a fiddle and text warning that “nothing can stop what’s coming.”
Given the rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus combined with the sinking markets ― including Dow futures plunging nearly 1,000 points around the time the president tweeted ― more than a few found the message a little ominous.
The president also added his own sentiment to the meme posted by his social media director, saying it sounds good to him... even if the meaning isn’t exactly clear:
The phrase in the meme is popular among QAnon conspiracy theorists, some of whom celebrated the tweet.
But Trump’s critics on Twitter were quick to suggest the image might have a meaning the president likely didn’t anticipate: The popular – if probably untrue – legend of Nero fiddling as Rome burns around him.
And since Trump played golf throughout the weekend as the crises unfolded, more than a few suggested that golf was his own version of the fiddle: