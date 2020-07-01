Trump Tried To Give Himself A New Nickname. It Really Didn’t Go Well.

US President Donald Trump tried to give himself a new nickname Tuesday on Twitter.
In an all-caps tweet, he called himself “the lone warrior,” complete with an exclamation point on the end.
One of his sons agreed: Eric Trump wrote on Twitter, “you truly are” but added, “it’s why America loves and appreciated you.”
Trump’s “lone warrior” declaration comes amid allegations he knew for months about a Russian military unit paying bounties to Afghan militants for killing American soldiers. Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a G-7 meeting after he’d reportedly been informed.
Trump has also fashioned himself as a warrior against the coronavirus, in March declaring himself a “wartime president” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the virus surging, former Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Trump “has surrendered, waved the white flag and left the battlefield.”
Trump also avoided military service during the Vietnam War via medical deferments for bone spurs.
The president’s critics on Twitter were quick to remind of him that history: