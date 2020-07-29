Trump Moans 'Nobody Likes Me,' And Twitter Critics Quickly Remind Him Why

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that people like Dr. Anthony Fauci more than him.

And his critics were quick to point out why.

“He’s got this high approval rating, so why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect ― and the administration ― with respect to the virus?” Trump said at a news conference. “We should have it very high.”

Fauci is one of the nation’s leading infectious diseases experts and has been giving people the latest science-based information on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump this week shared a video about the virus from a doctor who says she is also “exposing incubus and succubus.” The video was removed from social media for containing false information and supporting unproven treatments for COVID-19.

But Trump on Tuesday seemed puzzled as to why he’s not as well-regarded as Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, another member of the White House coronavirus task force.

“They’re highly thought of,” he said. “But nobody likes me. It can only be my personality, that’s all.”

Trump’s complaint caused #NobodyLikesMe to trend on Twitter: