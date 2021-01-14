The End Of The Pussy-Grabbing President

Four years ago, hundreds of thousands of mainly female protesters peacefully descended on Washington, DC, to register their opposition to the president of the United States. They wore pink “pussy” hats . They carried signs with slogans like “Pussy Grabs Back.”

Earlier that day, the vice president had received a phone call from President Donald Trump. According to The New York Times, the president had called to forcefully push Pence to overturn the results of a democratic election . During that January 6 phone call, Trump reportedly set up a binary choice for his deputy. “You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Trump told him, according to the Times’ report, “or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

Trump has a few easily identifiable core values, and misogyny is unquestionably one of them. Indeed, it is a defining theme of his four years in the White House. But perhaps even stronger than his disdain for and disrespect toward women is the president’s obsession with projecting a toxic brand of “manliness.”

When his first presidential campaign began, he vowed to “Make America Great Again,” a campaign slogan which, on its own, might appear to be gender-neutral, but was always imbued with racist, misogynist subtext and a profound anxiety about the changing cultural conceptions of race and gender.

“What MAGA is really saying is put white men back on centre stage,” said educator and filmmaker Jackson Katz, whose most recent film project, ”The Man Card,” explores white male identity politics. “A huge part of the explanation of Trump as an individual and Trumpism as a movement is about white masculinity.”

Trump’s particular brand of white masculinity has always hinged on the idea that being a Real Man means imposing your will on others through brute force. And in the worldview of the president and his most fervent followers, any equal distribution of power, any conception of the United States that does not centre white men, is akin to the destruction of the nation.