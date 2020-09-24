President Donald Trump disparaged Meghan Markle at a news briefing on Wednesday, just one day after the Duchess of Sussex encouraged Americans to vote in the presidential election in November.

During the press conference, Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab told Trump, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the US election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that.”

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump says of the duchess, adding that “she probably has heard that” as he’s made similar comments before.

“But I wish a lot of luck to Harry ― cause he’s going to need it,” the president added.