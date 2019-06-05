Donald Trump Says Protests In London Are 'Fake News' - But They Could Be Heard From His Press Conference

Anti-Trump protesters could be heard from inside his press conference with Theresa May, despite the US president’s best efforts to decry them as – you guessed it – “fake news”.

At the end of the first day of his state visit on Monday, Trump tweeted: “London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic.”

He then added: “Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around.”

He doubled down on the claim during a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, adding that there were “thousands of people cheering” on his way to Downing Street and that “a lot of it is fake news...it was tremendous spirit and love”.

He accused the protests of being “put in for political reasons”.