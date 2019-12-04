ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain's Prince Charles, right, poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania, during a reception at Clarence House in London, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. Leaders from across the 29-member trans-Atlantic alliance are gathered in London to mark its 70th anniversary of NATO. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Donald Trump has been in the the UK for less than 24 hours and has already offered opinions that have left his indelible mark on British politics, the monarchy and the stock market.

Against a backdrop of street protests, the US president spoke to reporters in London at the start of the Nato summit, and later met the Prince of Wales for afternoon tea before a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen.

In just a short period, Trump managed to get quite a few things wrong.

On the NHS

Trump insisted America wants “nothing to do with” the NHS - adding that “I don’t even know where that rumour started”.

Claims that the health service could be used as a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade talks has been the centrepiece of Labour’s general election campaign.

Asked if the NHS should be on the table in trade talks, he replied: “No, not at all, I have nothing to do with it. Never even thought about it, honestly.”

So where did that rumour come from? Well, it was Trump himself.

Earlier this year, he said: “When you’re dealing in trade, everything is on the table – so NHS or anything else, a lot more than that, but everything will be on the table, absolutely.”