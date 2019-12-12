President Donald Trump wasn’t happy with a security guard assigned to his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. A woman in a #MeToo hat wearing a T-shirt with a middle finger on it snuck into an empty pen near the stage and waved around a sign with a middle finger and the phrase “GRABBING POWER BACK.”

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Security reaches for a protester's sign as President Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on December 10, 2019.

As the crowd jeered, Trump ordered security to eject the protester. “Get her out,” he demanded, gesturing the “out” signal with his thumb. Footage showed a guard holding his arms above the woman and trying to guide her to the exit of the pen, but not touching her as she waved her sign and gave the finger to Trump:

Trump rally security tries unsuccessfully to corral the protester wearing the @RefuseFascism shirt with a gigantic pink middle finger on it in Hershey, PA as she dances around them, giving the crowd the finger. Trump was calm at first then started to lose his temper. pic.twitter.com/40lbOeupJW — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) December 11, 2019

Trump grew impatient waiting for them to leave. “Get her out, get her out,” he said. “See these guys want to be so politically correct. Get her out. You see that?” Then, Trump taunted the security guard. “I’ll tell you, law enforcement’s so great. That particular guy wanted to be so politically correct,” he said, waving his arms and moaning while mocking the guard:

“We don’t want to be politically correct,” Trump said. “I don’t know who he was. He didn’t do the greatest job.” It’s not clear if the guard was with law enforcement, arena security or some other organization or agency.

Must see TV!! A female protester interrupted Trump’s Rally. Security was removing her calmly but not fast enough for Trump. Watch him get super pissed that she wasn’t removed fast enough and then criticize his own security, ending with we shouldn’t be so PC. #TrumpRallyHersheypic.twitter.com/NbZc5b3lAP — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) December 11, 2019