Trump Brutally Mocked For Tweet Appealing To 'Suburban Housewives'

US President Donald Trump’s decision to reach out to a particular demographic may have backfired if reactions to his tweet are any indication.

On Thursday, the president retweeted a New York Post editorial criticising presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s plan to build more high-density affordable housing in suburban areas.

The president’s retweet came with a comment suggesting that the “Suburban Housewives of America” read the article to learn how the former vice president planned to destroy American neighbourhoods.