The supercut featured just some of the “demeaning comments” and “ugly remarks” the president has made to women journalists during his time in office, said host Alisyn Camerota .

CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday hit President Donald Trump with a montage of his verbal attacks on female reporters.

The clip featured footage of Trump telling one reporter that she’d asked a stupid question and suggesting another be more positive. It was broadcast during a segment dissecting the abrupt ending of the president’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Trump stormed off after bristling at a question from CBS News’ Weijia Jiang.

CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, one of the journalists featured in the montage, said Trump’s penchant for lashing out at female reporters is “part of a pattern, a really clear pattern that’s been going on for years now,”

“He seems to not be tolerant of taking difficult questions, particularly from women,” Phillip added. Camerota noted how Trump has also insulted male reporters, such as CNN’s Jim Acosta and ABC’s Jon Karl.

Check out the clip here: