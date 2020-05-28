The montage featured clips of US President Donald Trump , members of his administration, personalities on Fox News and others repeatedly hailing the White House’s response to the public health crisis.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday released a critical supercut to mark the grim moment the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus topped 100,000.

Many, many, many critics, however, have described Trump’s fumbled handling of the pandemic as a catastrophe.

“100,000. Congratulations to President Trump on a true success story,” the Comedy Central show captioned the 83-second clip.

It concludes with Trump giving himself top marks for his handling of the crisis.

Check out the supercut here: