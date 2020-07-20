Donald Trump Thinks '100 Minus 7' Is A 'Very Hard' Question

Donald Trump has said he found a cognitive test which requires the identification of common animals and sums such as subtracting seven from 100 was “very hard”. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, the president was attempting to prove he is smarter than his Democratic rival Joe Biden by referencing a test he took in 2018 that looks for signs of dementia. Host Chris Wallace then revealed he too had taken the exam and it was “not the hardest” as one part simply required identifying a drawing of an elephant as an elephant.

"I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it. It's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant." -- Chris Wallace pushes back on Trump hyping the cognitive test he passed at Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/8Df8Ez10Ma — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

Trump hit back: “Nah, nah, nah, that’s all misrepresentation. Because yes, the first few questions are easy but I bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. “They get very hard, the last five questions.” To which Wallace responded: “Well one of them was ‘count back from 100 by seven’. Undeterred, Trump said he could “guarantee you Joe Biden couldn’t answer those questions”, before proudly adding: “And I answered all 25 questions correctly.” Trump was referencing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, and while the actual questions differ slightly, the following is a representative example. The last question on this example of the test, which Trump said was “very hard” ones, is “where are you right now and what is the date?”

Montreal Cognitive Assessment