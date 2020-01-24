Donald Trump ramped up his Twitter game on Wednesday with more posts than on any other day of his presidency.

Trump ― or whoever was operating his account ― posted 142 times, according to the Factba.se service that tracks his tweets, retweets, speeches, interviews and other utterances.

That’s an average of almost six tweets or retweets every single hour of the day ― or almost one every 10 minutes. Some 124 of Trump’s posts on Wednesday were retweets. Trump posted just 18 original tweets in the 24-hour period.

Trump’s tweetstorm broke the 123 tweet record he set on Dec. 12, the day before the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach him for his Ukraine misconduct, to set what he’ll likely at some point brag about being a new presidential record.

His all-time tweeting record, however, remains in place from January 2015 ― when he posted 161 tweets in one day.

Check out the analysis here: