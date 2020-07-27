US President Donald Trump teased that he could be done with Twitter once he leaves office.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever use it again,” Trump told Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy in an interview released Friday. Portnoy had asked Trump what happens to his account “once it’s over.”

It’s unclear, however, how sincere Trump was being with the claim, given his long history of telling lies and falsehoods.

After all, Trump relied on his favourite social media platform to boost his profile during the presidency of Barack Obama, using it to relentlessly attack his predecessor and promote the racist birther conspiracy theory.

As president, Trump has used the account to launch vitriolic attacks on his political enemies, celebrities and anyone who disagrees with him. He’s also retweeted white nationalist talking points, inflammatory Islamophobic videos and dozens of other offensive posts.

Check out the interview here: