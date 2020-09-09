Donald Trump Won't Like What Joe Biden Said About His Physical Fitness

Joe Biden really ramped up the insults toward President Donald Trump on Labor Day ― with the emphasis on ramps.

It happened while the Democratic presidential nominee was being interviewed by Harrisburg ABC affiliate WHTM and was asked his response to a suggestion by the Trump campaign and the president’s supporters that Biden has lost a step.

Biden seemed prepared for the question and immediately turned the tables on the president.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden replied.

Biden then noted the president has had some challenging physical encounters with ramps such as when he gave a graduation speech at West Point military academy earlier this year and walked down the ramp awkwardly.

He then asked voters to notice the difference between how he and the president handle slightly inverted surfaces.

“Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. OK? Come on,” Biden said.