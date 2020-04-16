A tweet that President Donald Trump posted in January praising China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has already come back to haunt him, after he again attempted to shift blame for his own administration’s failures in addressing the pandemic.

Trump on Tuesday announced the US would suspend funding to the World Health Organisation, accusing the body of being “very China-centric” and of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus” by taking the word of officials in China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Critics of Trump immediately hammered the president for this January 24 tweet, in which he hailed China for “working very hard to contain the Coronavirus.”