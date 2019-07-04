NEWS
Trump's Fourth Of July Bash Goes Viral On Twitter For A Reason He Will Hate

Mark Hamill, Alyssa Milano, Pete Souza, Rosie O’Donnell and Mia Farrow are among thousands of people demanding the celebration be snubbed.

President Donald Trump is giddy with excitement about his hijacking of the Fourth of July celebrations in Washington D.C., which will on Thursday see warplanes flying overhead and tanks stationed on the streets of the capital.

“It will be the show of a lifetime,” Trump boasted on Twitter Wednesday.

But not everyone is as enthusiastic as the president about the festivities.

Celebrities, lawmakers and thousands of other folks on Twitter made multiple boycott-themed hashtags trend as they called on people to ignore the event.

Many also suggested other more pressing issues that the multi-million dollar cost of the party could be spent on.

