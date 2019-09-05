Donald Trump's Hurricane Dorian Map Looks Mighty Suspicious

It’s well known that Donald Trump doesn’t like to admit he’s wrong, but somebody may have gone to extreme lengths on Wednesday to protect his ego.

During a hurricane briefing, the president showed an old weather map suggesting Dorian was previously on track to hit Florida.

However, it appeared as if someone took a Sharpie pen to the map to draw a swoosh around southern Alabama. The alteration was presumably meant to correspond with an incorrect tweet the president posted on Saturday saying the hurricane was headed there (and which the National Weather Service had to correct in a tweet of its own).