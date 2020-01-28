Critics continued to erupt Sunday following a video post of Donald Trump’s controversial spiritual adviserPaula White preaching for all “Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now.”

“In the name of Jesus, we command all Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” White, a Florida televangelist, said in a video of the Jan. 5 sermon posted Friday on Twitter by Right Wing Watch. She declared that “strange winds ... sent to hurt the church ... sent against our president, sent against myself ... we break it by the superior blood of Jesus right now.”

After an uproar ensued, White insisted Sunday in a tweet she was speaking metaphorically, and praying for evil — or satanic — plans to be destroyed, not for actual miscarriages.

But for those who understand English, White’s apparent call for miscarriage was a startling kind of “spell” from someone who purports to be anti-abortion. Since November, White has served as special adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

Some noted on Twitter that evangelicals call all babies gifts from God. Others wondered whether White would support the abortion of a satanic pregnancy.

It was also unclear what constituted a satanic pregnancy. Did parents have to be members of some satanic church — or just Democrats, some wondered. White has characterized “enemies” of Trump as aligned with evil.

The Church of Satan, which regularly demands religious parity for followers’ beliefs, tweeted to White that asking her “imaginary friend” to terminate someone else’s pregnancy against their will is “pretty messed up.”