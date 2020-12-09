Doorscaping Is The Christmas Trend For People Who Adore Being Extra

“Go big or go home” seems to be the motto for Christmas decorations in 2020. Because if we can’t get together with all our friends and family to see off this year, we’re sure as hell going to make up for it with fairy lights.

The Christmas trees went up in November – as approved by Queer Eye’s Tan France – and now some celebs are taking things even further, by transforming the fronts of their homes into totally extra Christmas scenes.

The trend, known as doorscaping, involves framing your doorway with winter foliage alongside a chocolate box selection of festive delights. Think baubles, candy cane, nutcrackers and reindeer. It’s not, shall we say, understated.

Michelle Keegan, I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher and her husband Tom, and Billie Faiers are among the famous faces who’ve embraced all things maximalist this season with their winter wonderlands.

Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their kids have even matched the family outfits to the decor – wearing the kind of cream cashmere knitwear that always makes us think of Cameron Diaz’s wardrobe in The Holiday.

These designs don’t come cheap, though. Celebration designers Ginger Ray told HuffPost UK: “Stylists for celebrity doorscaping like this usually cost around £1,000 including the product, but would vary depending on the style and how big the structure is.”

You don’t have to stick with the traditional red, green and gold colour scheme for doorscaping. Poppy Belle Florals, the design company behind Solomon’s festive extravaganza, has gone pretty in pink instead with this spectacle.

Doorscaping appears to be gaining popularity this December, but the trend isn’t just for Christmas.

Customer searches for “autumn wreaths” rocketed by over 420% in September, too, according to Notonthehighstreet, as images of dressed front doors swept Instagram ahead of Halloween. Here is Solomon with her pumpkin feast.

Sure, we could talk about the unnecessary cost and potential waste generated by doorscaping. But some might say we all deserve a little (or a lot of) festive cheer this year.

Fancy having a go at the trend yourself? Just remember the golden rule – there’s no such thing as OTT – and follow these tips provided by Ginger Ray and door manufacturers Safestyle.

Choose your theme

For maximum impact, all elements of your display should complement each other. Start by choosing a colour scheme, and go for two to three main hues. For a traditional look opt for bold reds and greens and add gold as an accent.

Don’t damage the door

Before you begin, consider how you’re going to hang your trimmings. Seasonal decor is only up for a month or so, so the last thing you want to do is make any permanent damage to the door itself. “Clear self-adhesive hooks work well and can be removed without damage,” says Adam Pawson from Safestyle.

“For best results, clean and dry the door first – this will remove any unwanted residue and ensure the hooks stick properly. You’re then ready to apply and secure the hooks where you need them.”

Go big with garlands

Garlands will form the basis of your doorscaping design, so don’t hold back here. Start with pine foliage and use a few to frame the door – the fuller it looks, the better. Then build in some sparkle by layering up with gold foil, or for a more traditional look, try weaving in holly or mistletoe.

“Garlands are the perfect blank canvas for decorations, which you can scale up or down depending on how much drama you want to add,” says Jess Martin, design specialist at Ginger Ray. “If you’re a maximalist, why not fasten baubles, candy canes and snowflakes to them?”

Add a wreath

A Christmas door display wouldn’t be complete without a wreath. Traditionally they’re made of pine foliage and trimmed with cinnamon sticks and dried fruit, but if minimalism is more your thing, Martin recommends trying a simplistic metallic slogan frame. Alternatively, you can make your own with coloured baubles to match your decor theme.

Line the doorstep

Let the decor spill out onto the doorstep by placing lanterns on either side. This will create a warm feel, welcoming guests into your home.

To make a statement, group them in sets of three or more. You can mix and match different shapes and styles for a more rustic look but stick to your specific colour scheme to tie it all together.

Light it up