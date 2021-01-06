Dr. Dre In Intensive Care After Suffering Suspected Brain Aneurysm: Reports

Hip hop legend Dr. Dre has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a suspected brain aneurysm ― but he assured his fans on Tuesday night that he was “doing great.”

The 55-year-old music producer and rapper suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Times later confirmed the news and said Dre ― who had been in the intensive care unit at one point ― was in stable condition as of Tuesday night.

Shortly after the L.A. Times published its story, Dre posted a message of thanks to his fans on his Instagram page.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” the message said. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”