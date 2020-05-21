See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Celebrities really are just like us — they are not experts on the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, has teamed up with actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown and other self-aware A-listers for the #PassTheMic campaign.

As part of the campaign, each participating celebrity will hand over their social media accounts to a COVID-19 expert for a day so you can hear important facts about how to end the pandemic from “people who actually know what they’re talking about,” according to the promotional video below.