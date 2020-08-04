Can we give the real Dr. Fauci an Emmy for this performance?

Brad Pitt recently received an Emmy nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his portrayal of Dr Anthony Fauci on “Saturday Night Live.” In an AP interview last week, the doctor himself reacted to the news exactly how you’d want the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to respond during a pandemic.

Fauci said the nomination was “surrealistic,” but he didn’t expect to be distracted by it.

“I have to really focus like a laser beam on the things that I’m responsible for. I think that’s kind of interesting. It’s a little bit strange that that’s going on. ... But one thing for sure: It doesn’t go to my head because I don’t pay much attention to it,” Fauci said.