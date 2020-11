Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday acknowledged former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s horrifying remarks about beheading him, calling the situation “really kind of unusual.”

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, was discussing the stresses of his job during an interview on Australian television.

“It’s obviously been very stressful. I mean, to deny that would be to deny reality,” Fauci said. “When you have public figures like Bannon calling for your beheading, that’s really kind of unusual, I think.

“That’s not the kind of thing you think about when you’re going through medical school to become a physician.”

Bannon said on his podcast “War Room: Pandemic” last week that he would like to put the heads of Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray “on pikes” outside the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.

“You either get with the program or you’re gone ― time to stop playing games,” said Bannon, a former top aide to Trump who is out on bail after he allegedly misused hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations on personal expenses.

His podcast’s content was removed from multiple social media platforms for violating policies about inciting violence, and prompted his account’s permanent suspension on Twitter.