After ‘Very Disturbing Week,’ Dr Anthony Fauci Says US Heading In Wrong Direction

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the recent days of surging coronavirus cases reflected a “very disturbing week” for the United States. “Right now, if you look at the number of cases, it’s quite disturbing,” Fauci said during a livestream with the American Medical Association. “We’re setting records, practically every day, of new cases in the numbers that are reported. That clearly is not the right direction.”

His comments come amid a series of trouble records amid the ongoing pandemic. Daily cases skyrocketed past 50,000 in the US for the first time this week, and only 14 states are showing declines in the rate of infections. At least six states showed single-day records on Thursday, and the situation has grown so dire that some Republicans who have long resisted safety measures, such as requiring masks, have reversed course. Texas Governor Greg Abbott reversed his own stance on Thursday, making face masks mandatory in most areas of the state just a day after health officials said over 8,000 more people had tested positive for COVID-19. Fauci said Thursday that such figures made it “pretty obvious that we are not going in the right direction.”