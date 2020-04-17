Dr Mehmet Oz was the subject of much ire online after appearing on “The Sean Hannity Show” in the US to talk about the coronavirus and making some bold suggestions about how life can return to normal.

The doctor and TV star told host Sean Hannity that he thinks “schools are a very appetising opportunity” in the efforts to allow the United States to get thier “mojo back.”

“I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2-3%, in terms of total mortality,” explained Oz, referencing a percentage that suggests thousands could potentially die. As of Thursday, there are more than 600,000 confirmed cases in the US, and more than 26,000 deaths. Worldwide, more than 140,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins university.

At least 6,400 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 63 people have died.

“Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed, and making the most out of their lives, with the theoretical risk on the back side. That might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”