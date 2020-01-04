Dr. Phil's House Is For Sale, And The Pics Look 'Like NRA Lobbyists Dropped Acid'

People are really confused and slightly concerned by the decor in Dr. Phil’s mansion.

The “Dr. Phil” talk show host, whose full name is Phillip McGraw, has listed his Beverly Hills home for sale at $5.75 million. According to the real estate listing, the 6,170 square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on a half-acre lot.

“Private villa oasis just minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Extremely rare long gated driveway leads you into stunningly manicured grounds including an outdoor kitchen, inviting backyard with pool/spa and cabana,” the property description says.

“The interior has been dramatically remodeled and updated with eclectic finishes that can be kept or transformed into your own vision.”