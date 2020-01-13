Johnny Valkyrie/@corydunco Drag Queen stormed in their workplace by a right-wing student politics group is looking into legal options.

A drag queen who was heckled at a children’s story time event at a public Brisbane library on Sunday will take legal action.

About 15-20 members of the University of Queensland’s Liberal National Club stormed the public event and chanted “drag queens are not for kids” in the face of the hosts Diamond and Queeny, both Blue Card holding professional children’s entertainers.

Leader Of QLD Liberal Party Deb Frecklington said on Monday her party recently resolved to dis-endorse the UQ club and as such it is not affiliated in any way with the LNP.

“The club is using the LNP’s brand and logo without permission and the Opposition Leader has demanded the party take the strongest possible action against this club,” an LNP Spokesperson told HuffPost Australia.

Police were called to Brisbane Square Library after complaints that the group was scaring the children.

“Myself, drag queen Diamond, the Brisbane Library staff, the families and their children were aggressively confronted by several individuals from the UQ Liberal National Club who burst into the event space, shouting and making vilifying comments against LGBTQIA+ people,” Queeny, also known as Johnny Valkyrie, wrote in a Facebook post.

“There were children crying, families distressed and of course, Diamond & I were victim to vilification, harassment and nuisance.

“I was inside during the disruption, in protector mode, calming children and families, distracting them with stickers while we were finishing our craft session.”