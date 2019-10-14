This article (obviously) contains spoilers for the most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. While the nation has spent the week gripped by the #WAGathaChristie saga, there was something new to obsess about on Thursday night when the second episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK dropped on BBC Three. And we’re pleased to say that the queens did not come to play in episode two, leaving us screaming and meme-ing all night long.

BBC The queens took on the Downton Draggy acting challenge

And while parts of the sisterhood were getting stronger as the queens starred in Downton Draggy, the knives were also out in the Werk Room and on the runway. As usual, the fans on Twitter were out in force to spill the tea... 1. Fans of Graham Norton’s commentary on Eurovision were so ready for him to throw some trademark shade as a member of the judging panel

2. Baga Chipz was still taking every opportunity to mention her “tuppence”

3. Although we’re not quite sure Ru understands what it means still

every time rupaul laughs at a british pop culture reference #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/y8gajbHEKe — joseph☭ (@dontbanjoseph) October 10, 2019

4. There was another bit of vocabulary to add to the Drag Race dictionary

Jane Austentatious NEEDS to be added to the dictionary asap #DragRaceUK — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) October 10, 2019

5. Mark certainly made his, errrm, mark

6. Sum Ting Wong shared the struggles of not being able to come out to her parents, and we were all behind her

OK #SumTingWong out here making me cry talking about coming out #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/pmqRnutp0o — xx (@xinia_B) October 10, 2019

7. We might only be on episode two, but this was the quote we’ll be saying for years to come

8. Cue the memes

The audience when Cheryl's pre-recorded vocals suddenly kicked in halfway through that Call My Name performance pic.twitter.com/6JUX1G1jDn — David Alexander (@davnnh) October 11, 2019

9. And the Twitter trend

10. Cheryl’s constant tongue-pops are not going unnoticed by the queens or viewers

Annoying how Cheryl Hole is trying so hard to be Alyssa Edwards 🤷🏼‍♀️ #DragRaceUK — Reed 🍂 (@reedfoxe) October 10, 2019

11. And after the queens confronted her about her behaviour, some fans had a feeling it won’t be long until a classic Drag Race moment is repeated

Cheryl Hole is the Laganja Estranja of #DragRaceUK waiting for this moment pic.twitter.com/JxA8jvVRlQ — Seema Thomas™ (@funky_seema) October 10, 2019

12. There was a lesson in why you should not watch Drag Race with your parents

Watching @dragraceukbbc with my Mum when she turns round & asks me what do they mean by tops & bottoms... #DragRaceUK#DragRace#RuPaulsDragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/h4ZY0p3npu — Jamie Thistlethwaite (@SuperJamieeeee) October 10, 2019

13. And finally an answer to where we recognised Crystal from

Was wondering what happens to Brian from My parents are aliens! #DragRaceUK@dragraceukbbcpic.twitter.com/V5AvBhQU6x — Jack Walker (@JackNBWalker) October 10, 2019

14. Maisie nearly had a heart attack watching her on the main stage, poor love

15. We could watch a full episode of Downton Draggy...

16. Although we can’t help but wonder what Dame Maggie would have made of it all...

17. Michelle, do not mess with Sum Ting Wong’s back rolls

i’m like half an hour behind but #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/WW6mvUVL0V — grace davies (@gracedavies) October 10, 2019

18. Her attempts to comfort Blu were camp, to say the least

Highlight of tonight’s episode was Sum Ting Wong coming to Blu’s aid when she was upset.....with a fur coat.

Hun she’s depressed not cold! pic.twitter.com/l8v3HLXmdB — Mrs Phil Perry MBE (@MrsPhilPerry) October 10, 2019

19. Scardey’s lip sync was inspirational and awful in equal measure

20. On the whole, the lip sync was more drunken auntie than fierce drag queen

I have never cringed so much at a lipsync IN MY LIFE #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/M4NZrvDZa3 — this fat bitch supports trans rights (@call_me_mitzi) October 10, 2019

21. Scardey’s exit was full of truth for someone who has never been in drag outside of their bedroom before

22. Although she missed a prime opportunity with her lipstick message this week

23. In fact, there were many other moments that were totally relatable to the #WAGathaChristie saga

Future me whenever someone asks me about the Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy beef #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/nEqf5yTC5N — Grant (@grantnstuff) October 10, 2019

24. We need to see a show where Lazer Minelli and Coleen Rooney team up immediately