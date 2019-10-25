But ahead of Thursday night’s episode, we’ve been gifted a present to whet our appetites – and trust us when we say it will peak your excitement.

It’s not an understatement to say that Snatch Game is the most hotly anticipated part of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK , and the wait is almost over.

Bosses have tweeted out a clip of The Vivienne choosing between three characters to do for the iconic Drag Race challenge, which sees the queens have to impersonate a celebrity as they play what we know as Blankety Blank (or The Match Game, as it’s called in the US).

The Vivienne can be seen debating whether to take off Donald Trump, Kim Woodburn or Cilla Black in a chat with RuPaul and fellow judge Alan Carr.

Having already wowed fans with her Kim impression earlier in the series, The Vivienne served up a lorra lorra laughs with her version of our Cilla, donning a fake set of front teeth and her trademark Liverpudlian accent.

And suddenly it felt like the late entertainer was with us again...