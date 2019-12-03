Drag Race UK Winner The Vivienne In X Factor Pay Row Over Invitation To Perform

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has become embroiled in a pay row with The X Factor over an invitation she had to perform on the show. The drag artist claimed she’d been asked to take part in Saturday night’s final of the celebrity version, but declined after finding out she would not be paid.

BBC / Leigh Keily The Vivienne

She tweeted: “Was so honoured to be asked to perform on @TheXFactor this evening. However I decided not to. “Until they realise that drag queens are artists who need also need paying, I’ll politely decline. Everybody else will be getting paid apart from the drag queens? Not acceptable.” Revealing she’d been asked by fellow Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz to join finalist Jenny Ryan on stage, she added: “I believe artists should be paid. Especially by HUGE companies.”

Was so honoured to be asked to perform on @TheXFactor this evening. However I decided not to. Until they realise that drag queens are artists who need Also need paying, I’ll politely decline. Everybody else will be getting paid apart from the drag queens? Not acceptable — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) November 30, 2019

@ChipShopBird was kind enough to invite me to perform with her. But I believe artists should be paid. Especially by HUGE companies — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) November 30, 2019

However, an X Factor spokesperson said The Vivienne’s claims were completely untrue, saying: “Everyone who is performing tonight is getting paid.” This was seemingly corroborated by Baga Chipz, who admitted there had been confusion.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock Baga Chipz joined X Factor: Celebrity finalist Jenny Ryan on stage during Saturday's final

She tweeted: “It was my mistake I’ve just had to sign a form.. girls been paid.”

It was my mistake I’ve just had to sign a form.. girls been paid. 😂😂😂😂 — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) November 30, 2019

Baga then replied to multiple tweets questioning whether she had been paid, confirming she had. However, The Vivienne later doubled down on her claims she was asked to perform for free. In response to Baga being paid, she said: “How convenient. Not until I called them out did it suddenly become ‘a mistake’. we were BOTH told On the same phone call it was UNPAID. I call bullshit.” HuffPost UK has contacted The X Factor for further comment.

How convenient. Not until I called them out did it suddenly become ‘a mistake’. we were BOTH told On the same phone call it was UNPAID. I call bullshit https://t.co/GjnoY2Szjl — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 1, 2019

When some fans questioned why The Vivienne hadn’t agreed to perform for free pointing out it would have given her “exposure”, she responded: “EXPOSURE DOESNT PAY THE BILLS! 9 weeks of bbc versus 3 minutes on itv. Drag had TRIPLE the viewing figures or Xfactor. FACT. Wigs, costumes, shoes, make up. IS NOT FREE.”

EXPOSURE DOESNT PAY THE BILLS! 9 weeks of bbc versus 3 minutes on itv. Drag had TRIPLE the viewing figures or Xfactor. FACT. Wigs, costumes, shoes, make up. IS NOT FREE — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) November 30, 2019