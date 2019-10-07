21 Gag-Worthy Reactions That Perfectly Sum Up Drag Race UK's Sickening Debut

Drag Race fans’ prayers were finally answered on Thursday night, as the UK version made its long-awaited arrival on BBC Three. In the lead up to the launch, there had been some questions about how the American formula would mix with our very British take on drag – but thankfully, Drag Race UK was more than up to the challenge. There was screaming, there were tears and more importantly, there were more British cultural references and slang than anyone could have ever anticipated.

And the laughs spilled over onto Twitter too, where fans shared some pretty gag-worthy reactions to the queens’ debut... 1. No matter where you were, home, school or work, the rush to get to the nearest internet-connected viewing station was real

The gays rushing home from work for #DragRaceUK 🙌🏻

pic.twitter.com/X9qJ2iN5vk — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 🇬🇧 (@rpdrukfans) October 3, 2019

2. Those who couldn’t make it in time were clinging on to the hope the internet would not spoil it for them

Boarded the plane from Barcelona - Manchester, phones going into flight mode so I’m going to have to catch the final half when I’m back in the UK. No spoilers please!!! ❤️ #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/dUGUdDbwI4 — JMoney (@JaredMoney) October 3, 2019

3. It was clear from the offset that international Drag Race fans would have a hard time with all the UK accents

Americans trying to follow along with all the regional accents on #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/9tqwDNNnj7 — Elizabeth Warren-Cougar-Zeta-Jones-Tweedy-Cole (@hjaycee) October 3, 2019

4. See also: British slang

Americans trying to find out what all the UK slang means such as; gob, slag, minge 😂. #DragRaceUK#DragRacepic.twitter.com/nhG1yFpeTV — Ali (@Ali_Givenchy) October 3, 2019

5. But the linguistic barriers were not going to stand in the way of all the jokes, the entrances and the banter (we’re looking at you, Baga Chips and Vinegar Strokes)

6. Vinegar Strokes serving Kat Slater realness upon her entrance was something for the Herstory books

They just quoted this iconic moment on #DragRaceUK and it’s now my favourite show pic.twitter.com/OJaMRsnz9b — Rachel O'Regan (@life_in_fiction) October 4, 2019

7. The Vivienne’s Kim Woodburn impression sparked immediate hopes for a Snatch Game appearance

exclusive footage of me if @THEVIVIENNEUK doesn’t do Kim Woodburn for Snatch Game pic.twitter.com/tfFBLzawZg — Michael Meir-Wright (@Meir_Wright30) October 3, 2019

8. But when Scardey Kat won the mini-challenge, it was clear some people were not happy

The rest of the Queens when Scaredy Kat won the first mini challenge #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/JVKL42iQZE — jo (@magicxshop) October 3, 2019

9. It was nice to see that the CBBC channel had been allowed to stay up past their bedtime to give their two pennies worth

10. Michelle Visage’s moment of foot-in-mouth shade did not go unnoticed. So painful, yet so funny

Imagine having @michellevisage complement your prosthetic nose .... And you are not wearing one 😄 Nice save Visage 😝 @THEVIVIENNEUK#DragRaceUK#thatshernosepic.twitter.com/43ecmHqdm5 — Crafty Not Shifty (@Craftynotshifty) October 3, 2019

11. But that wasn’t the only scandal on the main stage that night

Sum Ting Wong should have deffo won this week not the Vivienne 🙄🙄 #DragRaceUkpic.twitter.com/BIBhoFKBWw — via megativa (@_shittlehales) October 3, 2019

12. For Sum Ting Wong is the stamp queen of our hearts

Sum ting Wong coming out as a stamp was my favourite part of the show. ICONIC 💁🏽‍♀️ #RPDRUK#DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/KcVuzO7PS8 — christawfe (@cwissy12) October 3, 2019

13. Andrew Garfield finding his true self on the catwalk was a joy to watch

[EXCLUSIVE EXTRA, SQUIRREL FRIENDS]



I never thought I would see Andrew Garfield crawl down the #DragRaceUK runway, and now I have. pic.twitter.com/BHeHYAOzcz — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) October 4, 2019

14. Can we talk about the prize – it’s a RuPeter Badge!

15. It’s a lovely badge, but really?!

US drag race: Condragulations! You've won a $3,000 custom gown, a stay in NYC, a spa break and a unicorn!



UK drag race: Here's a pin. #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/K0apuoGzDG — Rebecca Seyhan (@RebeccaSeyhan) October 3, 2019

16. Gothy Kendoll. That lip sync. Oh no.

Watching Gothy Kendoll on the lip sync not doing much...#DragRaceUK 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/jL7c92cX1e — Shhhh💋💀🧛🏼‍♀️ (@sammi_MIA) October 4, 2019

17. Alan Carr throwing all the shade on Gothy Kendoll proved why we love him so much

'She looked like an estate agent that's gone to Regents Park Zoo and said could you paint my face for 50p and then she's gone back into work and gone what do you think girls? Grrrr.'@AlanCarr was born to be on #DragRaceUK and I can't. stop. laughing. pic.twitter.com/6XvbBkU9k1 — SHANE (@shane_reaction_) October 3, 2019

18. Thoughts are already turning to all those other excellent Snatch Game possibilities

THINK OF SNATCH GAME POSSIBILITIES #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/NJl5u5yL74 — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) October 3, 2019

19. If you need a perfect zero context summary of episode one, look no further than this...

Drag Race UK episode 1 without context: #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/F1a8cG7Fkl — Rhianna Williamson (@iisbaeii) October 3, 2019

20. It’s fair to say, Drag Race UK was as camp and British as we’d all hoped

Oh my god @dragraceukbbc was AMAZING!!!! It’s everything that’s amazing about the US version but with all the best, unique British-ness. And the Queens are amazing. 10’s across the board!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/546ivegrdE — Danny Lane (@dannylane94) October 3, 2019

21. But having to wait a whole week for the next episode is just too painful

Next weeks Drag Race, Downton draggy, Maisie Williams & Graham Norton. I don’t wanna wait 😫😫 @dragraceukbbc — Rachel (@racheltaylor95) October 3, 2019