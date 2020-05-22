Drake Apologises For Calling Kylie Jenner His 'Side Piece' In Unreleased Song

Someone get eyes on Kanye West, because Drake just took shots at his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, on an unreleased track.

The Toronto-born rapper has presumably been spending quarantine in his $100 million eyesore of a mansion, where he’s kept busy combing through his archives of old songs and playing snippets on Instagram Live.

During an impromptu streaming session on Wednesday night, a hookah-smoking Drake played an unreleased collaboration with Future, in which the duo name-drops the billionaire makeup mogul and sister of Kendall Jenner.