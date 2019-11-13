Drake Claps Back Beautifully At Being Booed Off Stage At LA Concert

“See you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30,” he wrote to his young detractors.

A day after the rapper was booed off the stage during the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the rapper clapped back Monday, joking that he had signed a 10-year residency at the music festival.

Several clips from the music festival showed the Canadian hip-hop star saying he’d like to continue performing ― but being showered with jeers and chants of “We want Frank.” Fans reportedly anticipated that a special guest performer would be Frank Ocean.

“Like I said, I’m here for you,” Drake told the audience. “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.”

But the boos and cries of “no” sent the “Hotline Bling” star permanently offstage.

“It’s been love,” he told the crowd.