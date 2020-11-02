Life

8 Dreamy Work From Home Set-Ups To Inspire Your Desk Space

These home office design ideas will actually make you want to sit down and work.

Going stir-crazy staring at the same four walls working from home? You’re not the only one, pal. Another day not in the office, another day working hard at our make-shift desk set-ups.

Some of us are lucky enough to have pets for colleagues, others face the challenges of having kids running around in the background during important work video calls. Not everyone has a separate room they can transform into a home office – or even a proper desk to work from, for that matter. It’s tough.

But there’s a lot you can do to revamp your desk set-up – even in small spaces. We’ve gathered the best office ideas from Instagram, which will inspire you to design a work-friendly space in your home, now we’re working there for the foreseeable future.

Keep things super simple and clean. Opt for a sleek setup with hints of tan brown for a subtle colour coordination look. Invest in a good comfy desk chair like this one and your back will thank you.

Adding light to your set-up can create a warm glowing ambience and change the mood while you’re working.

Not only that, it adds a pop of colour and a fun design.

Let there be natural light! Reposition your desk to ensure maximum natural daylight and vitamin D comes through, which in turn, can boost mood and help with productivity.

Plus, bits of sunrays peeping through makes everything look better and brighter.

Go back in time to the good old days. Adding vintage and antique touches can make the space look more refined and give it a character.

A retro wooden desk can be the main focal point – add some cool framed drawings and a comfy cushion, and you’re good to go.

View this post on Instagram

Hellllloooooo PEG BOARD! . I’ve been obsessed with the products from @georgeandwilly for-evvv-er so when they reached out to collaborate, not gonna lie, I squealed! This peg board is the PERFECT addition to this side of our home office space! The other side (the half circle side) was in the lead for some time but now the arch side is giving it a run for it’s money while giving me all the feels! This is going to be so fun to style. STYLING IS MY FAVORITE (Buddy the Elf voice). I just love the versatility and functionality it provides! What do you guys think?! (g i f t e d) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #pegboard #pegboardstyling #shelfie #shelfstyling #colorblock #colorblocking #workspaceinspo #workspacedesign #homeoffice #homeofficedecor #homeofficeideas #homestyling #interiorstyling #homestylist #interiorstyles #apartmenttherapy #hunkerhome #omysa #howwelive #homewithrue #sodomino #mymodernlook #myhomevibe #mybotanicalbungalow #jungalowstyle #ispymoderndiy #ispyraddesign #peepmypad #styleithappy #showemyourstyled

A post shared by JENNA | COZY HAPPY HOME (@cozy.happy.home) on

Pegboards are everywhere at the moment – and with good reason.

They’re a practical storage solution for everyday items, letting you display them proudly, incorporating them as a part of the design.

Plants are crucial for an Insta-worthy set-up, if Instagram is anything to go by. The key? Squeeze as many plants as you can possibly find into the space.

Adding some leafy green friends to your desk can help lower stress and anxiety levels.

Introducing a bright colour scheme into your workspace is a guaranteed way to turn that frown upside down.

Play around with different colours of the rainbow and find the perfect palette that complements each other.

No space? No problem. Turn awkward, tight corners (or the space under your stairs) into a WFH corner. A stylish solution, which is a great equaliser for design and helps you tackle these dead zones.

