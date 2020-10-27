Drew Barrymore On Her 'Tragic' Divorce: 'I Don't Think I've Recovered'

﻿Drew Barrymore got emotional speaking about her divorce from her third husband, actor Will Kopelman, revealing that she still hasn’t quite recovered from their 2016 split.

The talk show host told Willie Geist of NBC’s “Sunday Today” that it was important for the two daughters she shares with Kopelman to have something she didn’t as a child: an “amazing family.” When Barrymore and the girls’ father divorced, she said, it was devastating.

“I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard,” the “50 First Dates” actor told Geist of her own upbringing. “And I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters.”

She added: “I think that’s why I took [the divorce] so hard. [I] was, like, oh, the ultimate promise I wanted to make with you and for you was to have this amazing family. And I found them. And there’s something not working ― that isn’t livable. How tragic is that?”