Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton speak to the media during a Media Conference at the Victoria Police Centre on April 23, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Four police officers were killed when a truck crashed into them during a roadside stop on the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne on Wednesday night.

Police say the driver of a Porsche involved in an accident that left four Victorian police officers dead took photos before fleeing the scene. The 41-year-old driver, who has an “extensive criminal record”, was pulled over on the Eastern Freeway by two police officers on Wednesday afternoon for alleged speeding. Police took a drug test at the scene and the driver returned “a positive result for some type of drug in the system,” Victoria Police Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Thursday morning. Two more police were called to the scene to impound the Porsche. As the group were going about their work in the emergency lane of the freeway, they were hit by an oncoming truck and killed at the scene. The truck driver is under police guard in hospital after having a medical episode at the scene of the accident which involved him “blacking out.”

Police and emergency services continue to work at the crash site, which saw four police officers killed, along the Eastern Freeway on April 23, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. The Porsche driver fled the scene on foot while the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. The deaths of the two male constables, one female senior constable and one male senior constable is the largest single loss of police lives in one incident in the history of Victoria Police.

Photos On Facebook Police allege the driver of the Porsche took photos before leaving the scene on foot. “There has been some images placed on Facebook that appear to have been taken by this individual at the scene, before he has left the scene,” Commissioner Ashton said. “And some of those photographs were circulating last night online. So, I would ask if anyone is finding photographs online, not to further circulate them.” Victoria Police were working with Facebook on Thursday to remove the images from the social networking site. “I have been asked this morning not to name him. I understand that he is going to be attending one of our police stations this morning,” Ashton added.

