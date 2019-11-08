Dua Lipa Will Headline Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020 Official Party

Dua Lipa has been confirmed to headline the iconic Mardi Gras Party. Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras on Friday announced the ‘What Matters’ program will centre around inclusion, equality and amplifying the voices of the marginalised. The UK singer, who is in Sydney this month to perform at the ARIA awards, will join performers and DJs from home and abroad at the party, which takes place at Hordern Pavilion after the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday February 29.

Organisers said the ticketed after party will look different this year with the venue transformed into a new “adult play land” and “multi-sensory feast” with music, light and, of course, gay anthems to keep the post-parade festivities going. Speaking of gay anthems, Dua Lipa is hot off the heels of unveiling her new single Don’t Start Now and giving one of the performances of the night at last Sunday’s MTV’s EMAs with her rendition of the disco-tinged track. The chart-topping star was tasked with opening the ceremony – held in Seville, Spain – and kicked things off against a wall of dancers in yellow bodysuits.

Don’t Start Now is the first single taken from Dua’s as-yet-untitled second album, which serves as the follow up to her 2017 self-titled debut. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the singer said Don’t Start Now is just a taster of what to expect from the rest of the album, revealing it has been heavily inspired by disco. It’s thought the album will include collaborations with Chic’s Nile Rogers, as Dua previously revealed she’d been spending time in the studio with the disco legend. Other performers included on the Sydney Mardi Gras 2020 line up, running from February 14 until March 1, will include 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, Koori Gras produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts, and My Trans Story - where Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy, LGBTQI+ activist Ted Cook and Australian Defence Force Academy alumni Joel Wilson come together for a powerful first person account of the trans experience. Signature events returning in 2020 include Fair Day on Sunday February 16, the Kaftan Party at Ivy’s Pool Club on Wednesday February 19, the Sissy Ball at the Enmore Theatre on Saturday February 22, and the Family Fun Day on Sunday February 23. “This year we celebrate those at the forefront of the fight for equality. From ground-breaking queer artists to trailblazing thought leaders, Mardi Gras 2020 is an opportunity to visit the next destinations on our journey of diversity, inclusion and social justice,” Mardi Gras Arts Interim CEO, Grant Lowe said on Friday. “With Sydney named as the host city for WorldPride 2023, there has never been a more pertinent time to celebrate LBGTQI+ culture and uplift every shade of the rainbow.” Ash Percival and Alicia Vrajlal contributed to this report.