Dua Lipa To Release New Album Early: 'I Hope It Makes You Dance'

To satisfy your pop cravings in these uncertain times, Dua Lipa is releasing her new album “Future Nostalgia” ahead of schedule.

The British singer, who’s been burning up the charts for months with synth-heavy, disco-influenced hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical,” announced via her Instagram Stories on Monday that her sophomore effort will drop a week early on Friday, March 27.

The decision was an emotional one, as the “New Rules” hitmaker tearfully broke the news to her fans, explaining that she “really didn’t want to do this.”

“What I wanted to talk about is my album and every time I talk about my album, I get quite emotional and I feel like I have been welling up a little bit, just a lot over the past couple of weeks, just because of the uncertainty over everything,” Lipa said, referencing the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been conflicted about putting music out, whether it is the right thing to do, because people are suffering,” she added.