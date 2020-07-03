Duffy Criticises Netflix For Glamourising Kidnap And Rape With 365 Days Film

This article contains details of sexual abuse. Duffy has criticised Netflix’s “irresponsible” decision to stream the film 365 Days, claiming it glamourises “the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape”. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning star shared an Instagram post in which she explained her years-long absence from the music industry, revealing she’d been drugged, kidnapped and then sexually abused a decade earlier. In a letter to Netflix’s chief executive, Reed Hastings, Duffy said the streaming service’s decision to feature the film was “careless, insensitive, and dangerous”.

PA Duffy

The film follows the imprisonment of a young Polish woman (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) by a Sicilian man (played by Michele Morrone) who gives her a year to fall in love with him, and features graphic depictions of BDSM. “365 Days glamorises the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape,” Duffy wrote. “This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialised in this manner. “I write these words (ones I cannot believe I am writing in 2020, with so much hope and progress gained in recent years), as an estimated 25 million people are currently trafficked around the world, not to mention the untold amounts of people uncounted.” Duffy, whose full name is Aimee Anne Duffy, added: “It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such ‘cinema’, that eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a ‘sexy’ movie. “I just can’t imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive, and dangerous this is. “It has even prompted some young women, recently, to jovially ask Michele Morrone, the lead actor in the film, to kidnap them.”

Netflix Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone (centre) appear in 365 Days