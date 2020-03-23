Instagram / Kensington Royal The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted this sweet photo on Instagram in honour of U.K. Mother's Day.

In increasingly scary times, at least we can count on little Prince George to remain adorable.

In the UK, Mother’s Day occurs in March rather than May (Note: Mother’s Day is on May 10 this year. You’re welcome.) On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted some never-before-seen photos in honour of the holiday.

The photo carousel starts with a photo of William and Kate playing with six-year-old George and his four-year-old sister Princess Charlotte. There’s also a photo of William’s late mother Princess Diana with her sons when they were young; of Kate’s mother Carole looking very chic with excellent bangs when Kate was a newborn; and a very sweet card that the couple’s eldest son, Prince George, made for his mom.

The card is one of those delightful handmade crafts with tissue paper, pipe cleaners and earnest drawings.

Check out the photos: