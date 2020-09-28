Dwayne Johnson Backs Biden And Harris In First-Ever Presidential Endorsement

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

zz/KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his first-ever political endorsement.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cooked up his first-ever presidential endorsement with one for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California. The self-described “registered independent with centrist ideologies” has voted for both parties in the past, but the “Fast and Furious” franchise star remained silent on his political beliefs for much of his career. But ahead of this “critical presidential election,” Johnson made it clear: He’s backing Biden and Harris come November. Johnson sat down with the duo in a virtual conversation via his YouTube channel Sunday. “It’s DJ,” Biden said at the start of the video with Harris, who added that she’s a “huge fan” of Johnson’s films and cited his “Fast and Furious” films and “Jumanji” as her personal favourites.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DCpic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

“I have been a lucky guy over the years in my life and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life over my career,” Johnson said. The former WWE wrestler went on to praise the presidential hopeful’s experience and political career, commending Biden for leading with “great compassion and heart and drive, but also soul.” Johnson then dubbed Harris a “certified badass” for her work as California’s attorney general, with a special mention of her approach during Senate hearings. Asked by Johnson about how the two plan to “earn the respect of all the American people,” Biden offered a direct response about restoring accountability to the White House. “By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say, ‘This is what I’m going to do. This is what I believe.’ And tell the truth,” he said. “Our administration, DJ, is going to look like America. It’s going to be representative of all of America.”