With so many things on his plate, one might even guess that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson waited more than a decade to marry wife Lauren Hashian just because of time constraints. But the actor has revealed that the real reason is a lot more complex.

In an interview published in the December/January issue of WSJ. Magazine, the former wrestler said that “within 30 seconds” of meeting Hashian, he thought, “Wow, this girl’s stunning.”

“At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany [Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife] and she was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over,” he said of the couple’s 2007 meeting.

The duo married earlier this year in a secret ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, evading the paparazzi entirely.