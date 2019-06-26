E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who has accused Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, has hit back at the president after he denied the allegation and tried to insult her appearance by claiming she was “not his type.”

“I love that, I am so glad I am not his type. I’m so glad,” Carroll responded on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

Carroll, in an excerpt from her new book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” published last week in New York magazine, alleged Trump groped and raped her in a dressing room of the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman after cajoling her into helping him select a gift for a woman.

Trump has denied the allegation. On Friday, he suggested Carroll had fabricated the story to promote her book and claimed to have “never met this person in my life” ― despite this image from a 1987 NBC party of them together: