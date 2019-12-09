KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in South Africa. T

Eamonn Holmes has claimed he “hasn’t learnt anything” from the row that erupted after he called Meghan Markle “uppity” on This Morning. The presenter prompted a complaint from a viewer to TV watchdog Ofcom after using the word on air earlier this year, who said the term is racist. While it was later reported that Eamonn had been “reprimanded”, a spokesperson for ITV denied this, but did say it had been a “point of learning” for him. However, in an interview with Metro, Eamonn has now said: “I haven’t learnt anything from it. “I’d keep it as a national conversation. I don’t have anything to say about it.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes

He added: “People can make their own judgment whether they think it was a deliberately racist remark or not, so that’s all I have to say about that. People can have their own views on it.” The Cambridge English Dictionary’s definition of an “uppity person” is someone who “behaves in an unpleasant way because they think that they are more important than they really are”. However, historically the word was used in the US in the 19th Century as an insult to Black people who “didn’t know their place”. Eamonn made the remark on the ITV daytime show in July, during a discussion about the Duchess Of Sussex’s requests for privacy with reporter Lainey Lui who was in Canada. The TV host said: “If you have an uppity attitude, you’re only through the door two minutes and suddenly you’re sitting at Wimbledon and your royal protection are saying, ‘No photographs, no photographs!’ You do know. If that was somebody in Canada, you would be writing [that] they’re right up their own backside.”

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Duchess Of Sussex