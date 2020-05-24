Food & Drink

Easy Dessert Recipes That Couldn't Be Simpler

No-bake cheesecake, peach cobbler, strawberry shortcake, lemon meringue pie, fruit pizza and more easy cakes, ice creams, cobblers, crisps and galettes.

Let’s face it, by now you’ve had enough coronavirus-era sourdoughs and banana breads to last you a lifetime. If you want to bake something new ― or better yet, not bake anything at all ― we’ve got 31 super-simple dessert ideas for you.

Not everyone’s definition of an “easy” dessert is the same, we know. For one person, easy means baking a cake from scratch without decorating it, while for others it means popping open a plastic cup of instant pudding and dipping in a spoon. (We endorse both.)

The recipes below range in difficulty level, but all offer an easier version of something that could be a whole lot harder. For instance, you’ll see ice cream cakes that are made with store-bought ice cream, tarts made with frozen puff pastry, cheesecakes that require absolutely no baking and cobblers whose ingredients can all be dumped into one big pot.

Delicious desserts don’t need to be fussy. Go ahead and pick your favourites now, and enjoy all the time and effort you’re about to save.

1
Mini No-Bake Cheesecakes
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Mini No-Baked Cheesecakes recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
2
Fruit Pizza
Pinch of Yum
Get the Fruit Pizza recipe from Pinch of Yum
3
Easiest Raspberry Shortcake Ricotta Ice Cream
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Easiest Raspberry Shortcake Ricotta Ice Cream recipe from Half Baked Harvest
4
Neapolitan Ice Cream Pops
Completely Delicious
Get the Neapolitan Ice Cream Pops recipe from Completely Delicious
5
No-Bake S'mores Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the No-Bake S'mores Cake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
6
No-Bake Cheesecake Triple Berry Star Tart
How Sweet Eats
Get the No-Bake Cheesecake Triple Berry Star Tart recipe from How Sweet Eats
7
Skillet Brown Sugar Peach Cobbler
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Skillet Brown Sugar Peach Cobbler recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8
Easy Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Easy Homemade Strawberry Shortcake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
9
Easy Lemon Meringue Pie
Once Upon A Chef
Get the Easy Lemon Meringue Pie recipe from Once Upon a Chef
10
Strawberry Chocolate Fool
Completely Delicious
Get the Strawberry Chocolate Fool recipe from Completely Delicious
11
Easy No-Bake Tiramisu
Averie Cooks
Get the Easy No-Bake Tiramisu recipe from Averie Cooks
12
Cherry Strawberry Streusel Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Cherry Strawberry Streusel Cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
13
Peach Raspberry Crisp
Averie Cooks
Get the Peach Raspberry Crisp recipe from Averie Cooks
14
No-Bake Heavenly Oreo Dessert
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the No-Bake Heavenly Oreo Dessert recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
15
3-Ingredient Frozen Chocolate Pudding and Wafer Cake
Averie Cooks
Get the Frozen Chocolate Pudding and Wafer Cake recipe from Averie Cooks
16
Bursting Blueberry Lemon Thyme Tarts
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Bursting Blueberry Lemon Thyme Tarts recipe from Half Baked Harvest
17
Chocolate Covered Frozen Bananas
Completely Delicious
Get the Chocolate Covered Frozen Bananas recipe from Completely Delicious
18
No Churn Minted White Chocolate Swirled Ice Cream
Half Baked Harvest
Get the No Churn Minted White Chocolate Swirled Ice Cream recipe from Half Baked Harvest
19
Simple Blueberry Basque Cheesecake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Simple Blueberry Basque Cheesecake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
20
Easy 5-Layer Ice Cream Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Easy 5-Layer Ice Cream Cake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
21
Buttery Cherry Berry Skillet Crisp
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Buttery Cherry Berry Skillet Crisp recipe from Half Baked Harvest
22
Jammy Strawberry Galette
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Jammy Strawberry Galette recipe from Half Baked Harvest
23
No-Bake Cheesecake
I Am Baker
Get the No-Bake Cheesecake recipe from I Am Baker
24
One Bowl Chocolate Fruit Cake
I Am Baker
Get the One Bowl Chocolate Fruit Cake recipe from I Am Baker
25
Blueberry Crisp
Averie Cooks
Get the Blueberry Crisp recipe from Averie Cooks
26
Easy Fruit Cobbler
I Am Baker
Get the Easy Fruit Cobbler recipe from I Am Baker
27
Mint Chocolate Chip Brownie Bars
Completely Delicious
Get the Mint Chocolate Chip Brownie Bars recipe from Completely Delicious
28
3-Ingredient Chocolate Oreo Parfaits
Completely Delicious
Get the Chocolate Oreo Parfais recipe from Completely Delicious
29
Easy Raspberry Swirl Pound Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Easy Raspberry Swirl Pound Cake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
30
Fruit Pizza
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Fruit Pizza recipe from Gimme Some Oven
31
Easy Dutch Oven Cobbler
Completely Delicious
Get the Easy Dutch Oven Cobbler recipe from Completely Delicious
