15 Easy Ice Cream Cake Recipes

Pick up some ice cream (vanilla, chocolate and whatever else you like), ice cream sandwiches and sauces, and you're ready to assemble.
Sometimes you feel like trying, sometimes you don’t. This collection of easy ice cream cake recipes is for those days when you want to be rewarded with the maximum amount of joy for doing the least amount of work.

Ice cream cakes can be complicated, with homemade ice cream and scratch-made cake, but we’re not here for that today. We’re here to toss a few pints of ice cream into our grocery carts, slap ’em into a pan with a few other ingredients and get on our merry way.

A perfect example of an inventive cheat is the Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake (see above) from food blogger Lovely Little Kitchen. Store-bought ice cream sandwiches are layered with a chocolate peanut butter ganache and chocolate ice cream, then coated in whipped cream and frozen in a loaf pan. It’s easy but deceptively impressive-looking once it’s sliced up.

Or check out this Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake from Brown Eyed Baker (see below). It’s also made with ice cream sandwiches and just five other ingredients ― caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped topping, peanuts and maraschino cherries. Slap it together, freeze it and you’re ready to party.

Want a more traditional ice cream cake? Or something entirely different? Maybe you want an ice cream cake that resembles the legendary strawberry shortcake ice cream bars. Browse the recipes below and you’ll find what you’re looking for.

1
Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake
Life, Love And Sugar
Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake from Life, Love and Sugar
2
Copycat Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake
Life, Love and Sugar
Copycat Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake from Life, Love and Sugar
3
Nonnie's 6-Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Nonnie's 6-Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake from Half Baked Harvest
4
Nutella Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake
Something Swanky
Nutella Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake from Something Swanky
5
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake
Lovely Little Kitchen
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake from Lovely Little Kitchen
6
Banana Split Ice Cream Cake
Brown Eyed Baker
Banana Split Ice Cream Cake from Brown Eyed Baker
7
Vegan Berry Ice Cream Cake
Rainbow Nourishments
Vegan Berry Ice Cream Cake from Rainbow Nourishments
8
Easy 5-Ingredient Ice Cream Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Easy 5-Ingredient Ice Cream Cake from Sally's Baking Addiction
9
Girl Scout Cookies Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
Grandbaby Cakes
Girl Scout Cookies Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Cake from Grandbaby Cakes
10
Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Cake
Lovely Little Kitchen
Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Cake from Lovely Little Kitchen
11
Peach and Honey Ice Cream Cake (dairy- and gluten-free)
What's Cooking Good Looking
Peach and Honey Ice Cream Cake (dairy- and gluten-free) from What's Cooking Good Looking
12
Birthday Ice Cream Cake
A Classic Twist
Birthday Ice Cream Cake from A Classic Twist
13
Ultimate Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream Cake
Rainbow Nourishments
Ultimate Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream Cake from Rainbow Nourishments
14
Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Brown Eyed Baker
Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake from Brown Eyed Baker
15
Banana Split Ice Cream Cake
Lovely Little Kitchen
Banana Split Ice Cream Cake from Lovely Little Kitchen
