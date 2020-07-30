Ed Sheeran Says 'Addictive Personality' Led To Battle With Alcohol, And Binge Eating

Ed Sheeran broke a months-long hiatus from the public eye to get candid about his mental and physical health.

As part of the Hay House Chasing the Present Summit, the four-time Grammy winner opened up about what he describes as the “lowest” point in his life. The challenging period in question, he said, came in 2015, while on tour to support his second album, x.

“I have a very addictive personality,” the 29-year-old said in the interview. “I would stay up and drink all night. The buses would park underneath arenas and I’d sleep on the bus all day and then wake up and then come out, do the show, drink, get back on the bus. I didn’t see sunlight for like maybe like four months.”

“I’m covered in tattoos and I don’t do things by halves,” he added. “If I’m gonna drink, I kinda see no point in having a glass of wine. I’d rather have two bottles of wine. ... It’s all fun and games at the start. It’s all rock and roll and it’s fun, and then it starts getting just sad. So I think that was probably the lowest that I’ve been.”