Elderly Couple Dead In NSW Bushfires

The remains of an elderly couple have been found in a burned-out home in rural New South Wales, police said on Thursday, as Australia comes to grips with an earlier and more severe start to its bushfire season.

Police had been investigating the whereabouts of a 77-year-old man and 69-year-old woman from the remote town of Coongbar.

“NSW Police and specialist forensic officers returned to the home and, a short time ago, remains were located inside the property,” police said in a statement.

The state’s Premier Gladys Berejiklian Tweeted her condolences.