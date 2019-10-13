Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first person in history to run a 26.2-mile marathon in less than two hours.

The 34-year-old from Kenya clocked in with an astonishing 1:59:40 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge event in Vienna, Austria.

“I’m feeling good,” Kipchoge said after the run. “I’m the first man, I want to inspire many people that no human is limited.”