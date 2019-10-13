Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first person in history to run a 26.2-mile marathon in less than two hours.
The 34-year-old from Kenya clocked in with an astonishing 1:59:40 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge event in Vienna, Austria.
“I’m feeling good,” Kipchoge said after the run. “I’m the first man, I want to inspire many people that no human is limited.”
Kipchoge’s stunning time won’t go down in the world record books, though, because he did not run the race in open marathon conditions, reported The New York Times. Instead, he ran on a recently paved road and the only other runners were a rotating group of pacesetters.
Kipchoge still holds the official record, however, with his 2:01:39 run in the 2018 Berlin Marathon.
As Kipchoge crossed the finish line, the crowds erupted ― both in the Austrian capital and on Twitter, where many fans admitted to shedding tears at the history-making moment: